Wind warning issued in across central Saskatchewan

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning across much of central Saskatchewan on Saturday.

Strong wind gusts near 90 kilometres per hour are forecast to develop in the wake of an intensifying low-pressure system tracking through the Prairies on Sunday.

Roof shingles and windows can be damaged by strong winds, which may also toss around loose objects.

The federal agency said winds will diminish from west to east through Sunday afternoon.

Wind warning ISSUED for:

Hudson Bay – Porcupine Plain

Kamsack – Canora – Preeceville

Saskatoon

Prince Albert – Shellbrook – Spiritwood – Duck Lake

Melfort – Tisdale – Nipawin – Carrot River

Martensville – Warman – Rosthern – Delisle – Wakaw

Humboldt – Wynyard – Wadena – Lanigan – Foam Lake

The Battlefords – Unity – Maidstone – St. Walburg