Four people face charges after man found beaten and confined for hours in Peace River

RCMP in Peace River have charged four people in connection with an assault on a man that was found forcibly confined in a home earlier this month.

On March 3, RCMP executed a search warrant on a home in the area of 82 Avenue and 94 Street in Peace River. Seven people were taken into custody.

Once inside the home, police discovered an injured man who had been restrained and beaten.

RCMP believe the victim had been inside the home for at least a day prior to the execution of the warrants.

“RCMP believe this to be an isolated, drug-related and targeted offence where there is no further risk to the general public,” said Staff Sergeant Brent Meyer of the Peace Regional RCMP. “This was definitely a situation of the RCMP being in the right place at the right time in order to stop the offence.”

Four people now face numerous charges, including forcible confinement, aggravated assault, and conspiracy to commit forcible confinement.

Eugene L’Hirondelle, 31, Darren Taylor, 47, Kimberly Stranaghan, 35, and Travis Cardinal, 27 remain in custody.

A bail hearing is scheduled for March 19.