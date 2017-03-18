Saskatoon police believe driver of crashed vehicle suffered medical distress
Saskatoon police believe a 32-year-old woman suffered some sort of medical distress resulting in her losing control of a vehicle on College Drive Saturday.
Shortly before 12:30 p.m. CT, officers were called to the single-vehicle collision just west of Central Avenue.
Police officials said a westbound vehicle on College Drive collided with the sound barrier running parallel to the roadway.
The woman was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
A 36-year-old male passenger suffered minor injuries and was treated by MD Ambulance at the scene.
Officials said no charges will be laid.
