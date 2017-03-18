Canada
March 18, 2017 6:11 pm

Saskatoon police believe driver of crashed vehicle suffered medical distress

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

Police believe a Saskatoon woman suffered some sort of medical distress resulting in her losing control of a vehicle on Saturday.

Jacqueline Wilson / Global News
A A

Saskatoon police believe a 32-year-old woman suffered some sort of medical distress resulting in her losing control of a vehicle on College Drive Saturday.

Shortly before 12:30 p.m. CT, officers were called to the single-vehicle collision just west of Central Avenue.

READ MORE: Officers Taser man after Saskatoon police cruisers rammed

Police officials said a westbound vehicle on College Drive collided with the sound barrier running parallel to the roadway.

The woman was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A 36-year-old male passenger suffered minor injuries and was treated by MD Ambulance at the scene.

Officials said no charges will be laid.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
College Drive
MD Ambulance
Medical Distress
Saskatoon Police
Saskatoon Police Service
Saskatoon Traffic
Single-Vehicle Collision
Sound Barrier

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News