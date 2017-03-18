In Photos: Slush Cup 2017 makes a huge splash at Edmonton Ski Club

A hot dog and a canoe, they’re just a couple of the creative costumes used to make the icy jump across a pond of water at the 2017 Slush Cup.

“It’s a way to celebrate [the spring] and be happy — it’s fun,” said Ken Saunders, executive director of the Edmonton Ski Club.

The event is into its third year at the Edmonton Ski Club and brings out dozens of eager participants and guests.

“It’s an event where you dress in a costume,” Saunders explained. “You start at the top of the slope and fly down the hill across a six-foot jump into icy-cold water.”

Those taking part in the daring drop are judged in categories including “most dry across the pond” and best costume.

“It brings out all kinds of people that might not be normally skiing or snowboarding,” Saunders said. “Our season is ending, [so] we’re embracing spring and saying goodbye to winter.”

The event included a BBQ and lessons for young skiers and snowboarders.

Global’s Margeaux Morin helped judge this year’s event.