6 teens, 1 man, charged after robbery in Bramalea City Centre mall

Six teenage boys and one man have been charged after a robbery inside Bramalea City Centre mall in Brampton Friday.

Peel Regional Police said that around 4:50 p.m. Friday, two victims, who were at the mall, were approached by a group of males.

It is alleged that one of the males showed the victims the butt of a firearm and demanded for them to hand over their cash.

The suspects then fled through the mall. Neither victim was injured.

With the help of surveillance footage and mall security, officers were able to identify and arrest all seven suspects within two hours of the incident being reported, police said.

Edgar Koroma, 18, has been charged with robbery. He is scheduled to appear in a Brampton court April 20.

The other six suspects, ranging in age from 14 to 16 years old, have been charged with robbery. One of the 16-year-olds has also been charged with disguise with intent.

A replica firearm was also recovered from one of the young males.

All six, who cannot be identified per the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, are scheduled to appear in a Brampton court April 18.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 905-453-2121, ext. 2133 or Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).