72-year-old pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Delhi

Norfolk County OPP have identified the 72-year-old pedestrian that was struck and killed in Delhi.

Officers and Norfolk County Paramedics responded to a 911 emergency call on King Street around 6:37 a.m. on Friday

The investigation revealed that a motor vehicle was travelling eastbound on King Street when it collided with a pedestrian.

King Street was closed between Queen Street and James Street to allow for further investigation.

Police say the pedestrian has been identified as Sally Ann Dollard of Norfolk County.

Dollard suffered serious life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead on scene.

Technical Traffic Collision investigators and the OPP Forensic Identification Section are assisting with the investigation.

The vehicle involved in the collision did not remain on scene and police are looking to speak to anyone that was travelling through the area between 5:30 a.m. and 7:00 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Norfolk County OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1 -800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com.