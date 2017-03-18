Small-town Hudson celebrates St. Paddy’s Day with big parade

While the province may have been covered in white this week after a major snowstorm, it’s all about green, this weekend.

Hudson, located 60 kilometres west of Montreal, kicked off its annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade Saturday afternoon.

While the small town is home to a little more than 5,000 souls, the community goes all out for the big parade.

Even the median on the main road through town was painted a bright green for the occasion.

But according to former NHL player P.J. Stock, the Grand Marshall of this year’s parade, the size of the community is also its greatest strength.

“This is a small community, so everyone kind of knows each other, helps each other out,” he said.

And for Stock, that’s what the parade is all about — community spirit.

“The way everyone helps each other…This is a day that celebrates that,” he said. “Not everyone is Irish, but on this day, everyone is.”

Ken Doran, a spokesperson for the parade, described the event as “the little parade that could,” referring to the large crowd that attends the event.

“We get about 20,000 people who come out to the parade,” he said.

Hudson residents have been celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with the popular parade for the past eight years.

WATCH BELOW: P.J. Stock and Ken Doran join Global’s Laura Casella to talk about the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Hudson