Police looking for missing woman Stacey Mitchell, last seen in Toronto’s west end

Toronto Police are asking the public for their assistance in helping locate a missing woman last seen in the city’s west end.

28-year-old Stacey Mitchell was in the Queen Street West and Ossington Avenue area on Friday, March 17 around 6 p.m. and was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants, and a blue vest with a yellow shirt.

Investigators state that they are concerned for her safety and if anyone happens to see her, not to approach her, but to contact Toronto Police immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).