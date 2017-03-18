Custom Car Show comes to London this weekend

If the term hot-rod gets your blood pumping then look no further than the Western Fair District for your weekend entertainment.

The Speed and Custom Car Show is being held in the Progress Building and features celebrity guest Grant Schwartz from the TV series Vegas Rat Rods.

The event features a number of activities including an exhibit from six “pinstripers,” show host Rob Lumsden explained.

“They’re going to be having what they call a panel jam and that’s a really interesting interactive display where six artists will begin working on six separate pieces of art and after a minute and a half they’ll actually switch and go to the next one. So all six artists work on all six panels and then later on during our awards ceremony Saturday at 8 pm the panels will actually be auctioned off.

The proceeds will be sent to Autism Dog Services, an organization working to provide companionship and independence for those living with a disability.

In addition to the panel jam, the show also features a crushed car contest where people can try to guess the make and model of a vehicle that’s been crushed, and a display of a number of antique vehicles.

The event is running from 10 am until 8 pm on Saturday, and 10 am until 4 pm on Sunday. Children under the age of 11 get in for free, admission at the door is $16.

You can find more information about the show and purchase tickets online here.