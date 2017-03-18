4 in hospital after shots fired at Abbotsford house party
Four men are in hospital after shots were fired at an Abbotsford house party.
Officers arrived at the scene on Beaver Street late Friday night to find a large group of people leaving a party. Among them were two men with gunshot wounds who were later transported to Abbotsford Regional Hospital.
Police were not able to locate a suspect but did find a firearm.
Two more people arrived at hospital a short time later, one suffering from blunt force trauma and the other a gunshot wound. One man is in serious but stable condition.
Abbotsford Police’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating.
Police were also involved in a takedown of four more people outside of West Oaks Mall, but said the two incidents are not connected.
