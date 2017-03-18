Some of what you’ll hear today – Saturday, March 18, 2017

Today the Alberta PC party will select its new leader and we’ll hear from John Himpe, Corus Alberta reporter on site for the vote in Calgary.

It would appear Kevin O’Leary has not made the most solid of friendships among leadership aspirants for the CPC. Maxime Bernier called O’Leary a “loser” after it was revealed the Shark Tank reality TV star accused a different campaign (or campaigns) of bending the rules as far as purchasing party memberships is concerned. The CPC investigated and found some 1300 memberships had been purchased contrary to party rules and they will not be able to vote for CPC leader. Kevin O’Leary joins me hour 1 today.

a 22-year-old Hamilton area man is accused of being part of a massive hack of Yahoo data. Some half a billion accounts were compromised. What most needs to be answered in this case? Security expert Ross McLean joins us from Toronto. And why half a billion Yahoo accounts? David Fraser, Internet privacy law expert, and partner at McInnes Cooper in Halifax will speak to that point. And I have a question for you. A personal question.

Carol Todd joins us from British Columbia on the guilty verdict in a Dutch court for the 38-year-old man who cyberbullied and blackmailed Carol’s 15-year-old daughter Amanda until Amanda took her own life in 2012. The blackmailer’s prison sentence is 10 years and 8 months. Canadian justice authorities also want their turn at prosecution.

The Alberta budget! Catherine Swift cannot wait to get at the Notley government’s financial trip tik for the province. Catherine is not impressed. Linda Leatherdale and Michelle Simson will be joining Catherine of course for Beauties and the Beast. Individual Canadian indebtedness not totals in excess of $2 Trillion.

