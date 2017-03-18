Early morning fire in Clinton under investigation

Huron County OPP responded to a structure fire in Clinton just after 5:30 am Saturday morning at the intersection of Highway 8 (Ontario St.) and Highway 4 (Victoria St.). Central Huron, Seaforth, and Goderich fire services are on scene at the blaze which did not spread to neighbouring buildings.

The intersection will be closed the remainder of the day.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Any person with information regarding this incident should immediately contact Huron OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or (519) 524-8314.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.