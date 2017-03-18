Line 2 Subway closure in effect this weekend
If you’re commuting in and out of Scarborough this weekend the TTC says subway service will not be running between Kennedy and Warden stations on Saturday and Sunday.
The TTC says the closure is due to track work and shuttle buses will be subbing in. Wheel-Trans buses will be operating between Kennedy and Victoria Park stations upon request. Service will resume Monday morning.
