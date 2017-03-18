Canada
Kelowna RCMP investigate fatal fall from balcony

A man fell to his death from a fifth storey balcony Friday night in Kelowna.

KELOWNA, B.C. – Kelowna RCMP and the B.C. Coroners Service are investigating after a man fell to his death from a downtown condo Friday night.

While police have yet to release any information, a resident of 1329 Ellis Street, where the incident happened, told Global News he called 911 after seeing the man lying on a second floor concrete balcony.

The balcony where the man was said to have fallen from in Kelowna, 1329 Ellis Street.

The man, who asked to remain anonymous, said he believed the man was 24 and visiting Kelowna.

He told Global News the man leaned out a fifth storey balcony facing Ellis Street and fell to his death.

Another resident of the building said a few people under the age of 30 live in the unit where the man fell from.

RCMP, the Kelowna Fire Department and two ambulances arrived at the condo building at 10:15 p.m.

Fire crews and paramedics left a short time later without a patient.

Paramedics leaving without a patient from 1329 Ellis Street.

Several plain clothes investigators joined uniformed RCMP officers inside the condo building.

The coroner arrived at the scene shortly before 11 p.m.

Investigators used flashlights to look around the second storey patio.

St. Patrick’s Day revelers filled downtown Kelowna streets Friday night.

