Saddle Ridge area sealed off by large police presence
A A
Calgary residents living in the northeast neighbourhood of Saddle Ridge were told to stay inside as police officers responded to a scene on Friday night.
Police said the first calls came in around 6 p.m. as possible shots fired.
READ MORE: Calgary police seek persons of interest in Castleridge shooting
Investigators sealed off an area for about two hours and asked residents to remain indoors.
Police have not confirmed whether anyone has been shot or injured.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.