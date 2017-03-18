Crime
March 18, 2017 1:03 am
Updated: March 18, 2017 1:18 am

Saddle Ridge area sealed off by large police presence

Kim Smith By Reporter  Global News

Calgary police officers were on scene Friday in Saddle Ridge.

Global News
Calgary residents living in the northeast neighbourhood of Saddle Ridge were told to stay inside as police officers responded to a scene on Friday night.

Police said the first calls came in around 6 p.m. as possible shots fired.

Investigators sealed off an area for about two hours and asked residents to remain indoors.

Police have not confirmed whether anyone has been shot or injured.

