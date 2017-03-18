Police investigate shooting in west Edmonton
One person was taken to hospital after a shooting in west Edmonton on Friday night.
A witness told Global News she heard two loud bangs shortly after 9 p.m. in the area of 98 Avenue and 163 Street.
Police said one person was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers did not say how many shots were fired.
Pictures from the scene appear to show several police vehicles in the area and at least one ambulance.
The area was still cordoned off by police tape at 10:15 p.m. Friday.
Police have asked people to stay away from the area as they conduct their investigation.
