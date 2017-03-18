Crime
March 18, 2017 12:23 am

Police investigate shooting in west Edmonton

By Online Journalist  Global News

Police said one person was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in the area of 98 Avenue and 163 Street Friday, March 17, 2017.

Supplied to Global News
A A

One person was taken to hospital after a shooting in west Edmonton on Friday night.

A witness told Global News she heard two loud bangs shortly after 9 p.m. in the area of 98 Avenue and 163 Street.

Police said one person was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers did not say how many shots were fired.

Pictures from the scene appear to show several police vehicles in the area and at least one ambulance.

The area was still cordoned off by police tape at 10:15 p.m. Friday.

Police have asked people to stay away from the area as they conduct their investigation.

west-edmonton-shooting

Police said one person was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in the area of 98 Avenue and 163 Street Friday, March 17, 2017.

Supplied to Global News
west-edmonton-shooting2

Police said one person was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in the area of 98 Avenue and 163 Street Friday, March 17, 2017.

Supplied to Global News
west-edmonton-shooting3

Police said one person was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in the area of 98 Avenue and 163 Street Friday, March 17, 2017.

Supplied to Global News
west-edmonton-shooting4

Police said one person was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in the area of 98 Avenue and 163 Street Friday, March 17, 2017.

Supplied to Global News

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Edmonton crime
Edmonton police
Edmonton shooting
EPS
Shooting
West Edmonton Shooting

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News