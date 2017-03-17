World
Man charged for sending seizure-inducing tweet to journalist with epilepsy

By Staff The Associated Press

Kurt Eichenwald and his wife arrive for the premiere of "The Informant" at the Ziegfeld Theatre in New York, NY on Sept. 15, 2009.

Lee/Everett Collection via AP
A Maryland man has been arrested on a federal cyberstalking charge of sending a Dallas-based magazine reporter an image on Twitter intended to trigger an epileptic seizure.

Federal officials say twenty-nine-year-old John Rayne Rivello, of Salisbury was arrested in Maryland on Friday on a criminal complaint filed in Dallas.


The complaint was filed in December by Kurt Eichenwald, a Newsweek reporter who has epilepsy and was sent a strobe image to his Twitter account on Dec. 15 intended to trigger a seizure. Included with the image was the message: “You deserve a seizure for your posts.”

The image was apparently sent in response to Eichenwald’s outspoken criticism of then-President-elect Donald Trump.

Eichenwald thanked federal and Dallas law enforcement for the break in the case.

