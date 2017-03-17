Okanagan weekend forecast

Friday, March 17, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 5pm:

The next weather system is on deck for Friday night and Saturday morning.

As the low continues to track eastward this weekend, we will see partial clearing on Saturday afternoon.

An upper ridge will build in on Sunday, bringing the return of sunshine that will last through the first couple days of spring!

This weekend’s daytime high range: 7 to 13C

~ Duane/Wesla