Londoners celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with green beer, Guinness and good cheer

The taps at bars and pubs across London were pouring a steady flow of green beer and Guinness on Friday to green-clad revellers celebrating all things Irish for St. Patrick’s Day.

Doug Cudney was one of many to spend the afternoon with friends at McCabes Irish Pub on Richmond Row, and feels it’s his responsibility to “perform well at the bar scene” because he’s half-Irish.

“When dealing with the alcohol, you have to continue and make sure you’ve gone through the whole day, and made it without a scar or without a ticket… and I know the police will be pleased with me,” he joked.

Between sips of Guinness in a plastic cup, Cudney’s friend Ryan Weaver explained that London has a unique St. Paddy’s Day party scene.

“I spent one St. Patrick’s Day in Niagara Falls… it was kind of embarrassing, because we were the only three people in town wearing green. If you come to London, basically you’ll notice that if you’re not wearing green, people look sideways at you.”

Weaver says London likely has a big turnout for St. Paddy’s because it’s a student town, and the atmosphere “branches out to the rest of the community, where everyone else feels like they should be dressing [in] green.”

London Police broke up the day’s first student party at a frat house on Ridout street at around 3:30 Friday afternoon. The London Fire Department also dismantled a large tent at the home after deeming it unsafe.

There was a strong police presence downtown and near the Western University and Fanshawe College campuses, and London police are using the hashtag #dontinviteus2urparty to keep residents up to date — with a touch of humour — about enforcement activity throughout the city.

“We’re happy to go out and be friendly towards people. Policing isn’t all about being the bad person and the enforcer,” said Constable Jacquie Wilson. “We try and spread some humour throughout the day, and use Twitter as a means to spread that sort of stuff, but also as a means for us to let people know where we are busting parties.”

Chuck is behaving while he celebrates and hasn't had any negative interactions with police! Be like Chuck! #dontinviteus2urparty #ldnont pic.twitter.com/JBNbqCcJgC — London Police ON (@lpsmediaoffice) March 17, 2017

Wilson says she’s always surprised how early students start drinking at pancake keg parties, though she noted although police were on the street early after a 9 a.m. briefing, things didn’t really start to pick up until the afternoon.

“Thankfully when we were out earlier, we didn’t see to many people spilling onto the streets or too many large parties.”

Police are handing out warnings and tickets for parties that violate nuisance by-laws, open alcohol, public urination and public intoxication.