Supreme Court decision in Dennis Oland’s bail appeal expected next week

A judgment is set to be made next week over whether the New Brunswick Court of Appeal erred in its judgment last year to deny Dennis Oland‘s bid for bail after he appealed his second-degree murder conviction.

Even though Oland’s conviction was overturned and a new trial ordered on Oct. 24, and he was granted bail a day later, the Supreme Court decided to still hear the case.

Oland was originally convicted in December 2015 for the July 2011 killing of his father, prominent businessman Richard Oland. He was sentenced to life in prison with no eligibility for parole for 10 years.

Toronto lawyer Alan Gold told The Canadian Press last year that the case gives the Supreme Court the opportunity to decide difficult areas of law that don’t come before the court often.

The key issue in the case is when convicted killers should be granted bail pending appeal.

The court is scheduled to render its decision March 23 at 10:45 a.m. ADT.

