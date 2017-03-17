SGI Canda offers flood prevention tips as snow melts

The break in the weather is a welcome relief, but with it comes the snow melt and the risk of flood damage to your home.

Helene Henning-Hill, the City of Regina sewer and draining operations manager, is hoping to help homeowners by warning the public about potential risks to leaving catch basins covered with ice and snow.

With 22,000 catch basins throughout Regina, she says it’s import for residents to help aid city crews with clearing them.

“If they freeze shut, there is no way the water is going to go in there, they’ll start to cause ponding in the area,” she said.

“That water is going to find the easiest path into your home and it [could] go through cracks [in your] foundation, and in Regina with the clay soil, foundation cracks are very common here.”

That type of water seepage into homes isn’t covered by insurance. That’s why SGI Canada is offering prevention tips to help homeowners avoid a flooded basement this spring.

“It’s really important to shovel snow six feet away from your foundation. You’re going to want to make sure that your downspouts are cleared of snow, ice and debris, and that they extend six feet away from your house, also make sure your sump pump is working properly,” Tyler McMurchy, SGI manager of Media Relations said.

Last year, 60 per cent of all SGI claims were related to water damage. The most common issues were sewer backups, with people making 661 claims, costing a total of $16,000,000.

If your basement floods, McMurchy says to make a list of what you have.

“(You should) document everything as thoroughly as possible, all the damaged property you have. You’ll also not want to throw anything out, but put it in a safe place,” he said.

McMurchy says the southeast corner of the province and the Hudson Bay, Sask. may see the biggest impact from the spring melt.