Brad Gushue
March 17, 2017 5:59 pm

Kevin Koe tops John Epping at Elite 10 curling event

By Staff The Canadian Press

Kevin Koe delivers a rock against Northern Ontario in 3 vs. 4 Page playoff game action at the Tim Hortons Brier curling championship at Mile One Centre in St. John's on Saturday, March 11, 2017.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
A A

Kevin Koe defeated John Epping 3-up for his first win at the Elite 10 curling competition at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre.

Koe, from Calgary, won four of the last five ends Friday afternoon to improve to 1-2 at the match play event. Koe reached the final of the Tim Hortons Brier last week before falling to St. John’s skip Brad Gushue.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Brad Gushue wins 1st Brier in dramatic victory on home ice

Epping, from Toronto, fell to 1-2 at the Grand Slam competition.

Earlier, Switzerland’s Peter De Cruz (3-1) moved into first place in Pool A with a shootout win over Brad Jacobs (2-1) of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. Both teams have locked up playoff spots.

Winnipeg’s Jeff Stoughton also reached the playoffs when his team of select players posted a 2-and-1 win over John Morris of Vernon, B.C. Stoughton leads Pool B at 3-0 while Morris fell to 2-1.

Two more draws were scheduled for later Friday. The playoffs start Saturday and the final is set for Sunday morning.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Brad Gushue
Brad Jacobs
Curling
Curling playoffs
Elite 10 curling competition
Grand Slam curling competition
Jeff Stoughton
John Epping
John Morris
Kevin Koe
Peter De Cruz

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News