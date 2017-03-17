Manitoba RCMP search for missing Dauphin man

RCMP are searching for Jeffery Benjamin Menard, 40, who was last seen on Wednesday.

Menard is described as standing 6′, weighing 190 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He could be driving a 2008 Nissan Maxima with license plate number HOTMAIL.

RCMP believe he could be in the Winnipeg area.

Manitoba RCMP are concerned for his well-being and ask anyone with any information regarding his whereabouts to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.