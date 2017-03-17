Tips for drivers when navigating roundabouts

Construction begins Monday on another traffic roundabout in Kelowna.

Now RCMP are advising motorists how to properly use roundabouts.

-Reduce your speed while approaching the roundabout – watch for roadway signs and yield to pedestrians and cyclists.

-Always yield to traffic already inside the roundabout.

-Enter the roundabout – continue counter-clockwise until you reach your exit.

-Signal when you are exiting – watch for and yield to pedestrians and cyclists crossing the exit lane.

“Motorists should never stop in a roundabout unless traffic conditions or an approaching emergency vehicle require them to do so,” said Cst. Alexandre Paquette-Fortin. “Clear out of a roundabout if an emergency vehicle is behind you.”

Kelowna’s newest roundabout will be at the intersection of Water Street and Doyle Avenue.