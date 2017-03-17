Traffic
Tips for drivers when navigating roundabouts

By Blaine Gaffney Global News
Construction begins Monday on another traffic roundabout in Kelowna.

Now RCMP are advising motorists how to properly use roundabouts.

-Reduce your speed while approaching the roundabout – watch for roadway signs and yield to pedestrians and cyclists.
-Always yield to traffic already inside the roundabout.
-Enter the roundabout – continue counter-clockwise until you reach your exit.
-Signal when you are exiting – watch for and yield to pedestrians and cyclists crossing the exit lane.

“Motorists should never stop in a roundabout unless traffic conditions or an approaching emergency vehicle require them to do so,” said Cst. Alexandre Paquette-Fortin. “Clear out of a roundabout if an emergency vehicle is behind you.”

Kelowna’s newest roundabout will be at the intersection of Water Street and Doyle Avenue.

