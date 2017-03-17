John Oakley Show – Friday March 17, 2017

The St. Patrick’s Day edition of the John Oakley Show. Too much nanny state? Some of today’s stories take aim at too much government intervention.

City tells Roncesvalles business to take down its accessibility ramp

Owner of Stasis Preserves Deli & Pantry joins the show to talk about a take-down notice he received from the city which indicates he could face fines of up to $5000

Province pays for new hydro advertisements

The Ontario Liberals have released advertisements touting their 25 per cent average hydro rate cut across the province, while the opposition is calling for an immediate end to the campaign because it serves a “partisan purpose.” Finance Critic and PC MPP Vic Fedeli joins the show to suggests the ads should be pulled.

Federal prosecutors defend use of victim surcharge

The mandatory victim surcharge was created to give more rights to victims. Several convicted people are challenging the legality of the mandatory surcharge, saying it violates their Charter right to be free from cruel and unusual punishment. Former Minister of Justice and Attorney General, Peter MacKay joins the John Oakley show to defend the practice.

Topics worthy of discussion

The panel gets together to discuss senators, housing and the wallet we found outside our studios. You will have to listen to find out what was in it!