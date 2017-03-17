IHIT asking for help identifying suspect in brazen homicide in Surrey

It was a brazen shooting near a community centre in Surrey that left a man dead on Monday.

And now, police are asking for help identifying the suspect who opened fire.

Mounties received a report of shots fired in the 8200-block of 166 Street at around 2:30 p.m. on March 13. Officers arrived to find a man inside a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. He later succumbed to his injuries. The victim was identified as 29-year-old Birinderjeet Justin Bhangu from Surrey.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) took control of the investigation and said while a motive hasn’t been confirmed, it is believed the shooting is a result of Bhangu’s criminal lifestyle.

On Friday, IHIT spokesperson Jennifer Pound went through a timeline of the lead-up to the shooting, showing that the suspect had, what she called, a “flagrant disregard” for the public’s safety.

Security footage obtained by police showed the victim driving an Acura MDX and pulling into a parking spot in front of the Comfort Inn Hotel in Surrey at 2:22 pm. The suspect was driving a Nissan Pathfinder and was parked nearby. At 2:23 p.m., the suspect exits his SUV, and approaches the victim from the driver side of the vehicle and begins to shoot.

The suspect then runs back to his vehicle and flees westbound on the Fraser Highway. Police later recovered the Nissan Pathfinder the next day in Kelowna.

“Members of the community, the general public and even those in the gang lifestyle should be outraged by the arrogance and inhumanity that was exhibited on this day,” Pound said.

“This was a shooting in broad daylight in an area where families and community members frequent. For this, we need anyone with information about this individual to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-4448 or Crime Stoppers.

PHOTOS of the suspect: