Woman charged in fatal pedestrian crash in northeast Edmonton

Police investigate a collision in the area of 146 Avenue and 55 Street just before 11 p.m. on Feb. 16, 2017.

A 51-year-old woman has been charged in connection with a fatal pedestrian collision near 55 Street and 146 Avenue on the night of Feb. 16.

Susan Power has been charged with failing to yield to a pedestrian in a marked crosswalk.

At 10 p.m. on Feb. 16, police were called to a crash involving a pedestrian.

The victim, an 86-year-old woman, was taken to hospital but died from her injuries.

This is Edmonton’s second traffic fatality of 2017.

 

