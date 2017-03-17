Woman charged in fatal pedestrian crash in northeast Edmonton

A 51-year-old woman has been charged in connection with a fatal pedestrian collision near 55 Street and 146 Avenue on the night of Feb. 16.

Susan Power has been charged with failing to yield to a pedestrian in a marked crosswalk.

At 10 p.m. on Feb. 16, police were called to a crash involving a pedestrian.

The victim, an 86-year-old woman, was taken to hospital but died from her injuries.

This is Edmonton’s second traffic fatality of 2017.