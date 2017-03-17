WATCH: Calgary police release video of man accused of sexually assaulting woman while posing as ride-share driver

Calgary police have released surveillance video of a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman while posing as a ride-share driver.

The incident started when the driver of a minivan approached a group of people standing outside a restaurant in the 300 block of 11 Avenue S.W. in the early morning hours of Sunday, March 5.

Police said the man falsely identified himself as a ride-share driver and asked if anyone needed a ride.

The victim had ordered a ride from one of Calgary’s ridesharing companies and got into the vehicle believing it was for her.

After driving the woman home, police allege the suspect insisted on walking the victim to her door before making unwanted comments and touching her inappropriately multiple times.

On Friday, police released video which they say shows the driver before he approached the victim. In a news release, police said the video shows the suspect had “gotten out of his vehicle and approached a different woman as she was walking by.”

The woman continued walking and the man returned to his vehicle.

The footage was taken in the area of the 300 block of 11 Avenue S.W.

Police describe the victim as being a man in his early 30s with a distinct accent. He was approximately 5’10” tall with a medium build, dark eyes and a clean haircut with no facial hair, wearing a black baseball hat. He was driving a navy blue 2008-2010 Dodge Caravan with cloth seats.

Anyone with information is asked to call Calgary police at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers.