Brooke-Alvinston deputy mayor identified as victim in Glendon Drive crash

The mayor of Brooke-Alvinston says the death of deputy mayor Jim Hayter leaves a big hole in the community.

Middlesex County OPP were called out to Glendon Drive between Mayfair and Springfield Roads around 4:40 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

Officers said a westbound white Dodge van crossed the centre line and crashed in the south ditch.

The driver was found without vital signs and identified Friday as 70-year-old James Hayter.

“I’ve known Jim all my life. He was 70, and I’m a little bit older than that,” said Brooke-Alvinston Mayor Don McGugan.

“He grew up on a farm south of Alvinston and moved into Alvinston a number of years ago,” the mayor noted. “He ran Hayter Plumbing for many, many years, and that has since become [The Hayter Group], which is into solar and plumbing.”

McGugan said Hayter’s passing comes exactly two weeks after the death of his wife, Mary Louise Hayter.

“Everybody would know him and it leaves a great big hole in the community as far as volunteer work — him and his wife were very active in all our activities.”

In addition to serving as deputy mayor for ten years, McGugan said Hayter spent decades serving the community.

“He’s an original member of the Optimists, which are 40 years old; he spent 44 years on the Alvinston fire department and was still an active member. [He] spent 15 years as chief of the Alvinston fire department. [He] had grandchildren and he attended pretty near every hockey game and ball game.”

McGugan described Hayter as an outgoing, friendly man who always tried to help the underdog.

“He was outgoing, pleasant, positive, and always had a good word — never had a nasty word to say about anybody, and was always willing to help anybody and everybody.”

Hayter leaves behind two sons and eight grandchildren. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday to determine the cause of death. Funeral arrangements have not yet been made.