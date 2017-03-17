Saskatoon Blades need help from Kootenay Ice in playoff push

All the Saskatoon Blades can do is win and hope the Kootenay Ice can help them out in their quest for a playoff spot.

The Blades enter the final weekend of the 2016-17 Western Hockey League season three points behind the Calgary Hitmen for the final wildcard spot in the Eastern Conference.

They need to sweep their home-and-home with the Prince Albert Raiders this weekend and hope that the Ice can do the same against the Hitmen.

READ MORE: Saskatoon Blades playoff hopes fading after 5-4 loss to Regina Pats

The one thing that the Blades know for certain is their fans will still have something to cheer for at Friday’s home finale.

“It just gives you a breath of fresh air and for us it’s great because your last game of the regular season means something and that certainly was one of our goals,” Blades head coach Dean Brockman said after practice on Thursday.

The Raiders would love nothing more than to play spoiler against their arch-rivals.

The good news for the Blades is they are 3-0 at home versus Prince Albert this season.

Overall Saskatoon holds a 4-2 edge in the season series.

READ MORE: Swift Current Broncos top Saskatoon Blades 3-2

While the Raiders have been out of the playoff picture for some time now, they have played .500 hockey over their last ten games.

The Blades can’t afford to take them lightly.

“They’d like nothing better than to halt Saskatoon’s season. I mean it’s a rivalry and hopefully our guys fill the bill,” Brockman said.

“I think getting the start we need is important, especially at home. Get the crowd on our side and hopefully the adrenaline or the energy in the building will help us out.”

The two sides meet Friday at SaskTel Centre on Blades fan appreciation night.

They meet again the following night in Prince Albert to wrap up the regular season.