Winnipeg father launches GoFundMe to help move his family to B.C.

WINNIPEG — A Winnipeg father who is tired of the city’s cold winters and mosquito-driven summers is hoping you will help send him out west.

Tim James launched the GoFundMe page, ‘Help Me Leave Winnipeg’, last month. He’s hoping to raise $500,000 in order to pack up and move to Kewlona, B.C.

“I thought it would make people laugh,” James said. “I often joke about the negatives aspects of the city, as well as vent about some of the ludicrous decisions that get made with our tax dollars.

“I thought this was a great way to share some of those jokes, with the off chance of having a home in Kelowna funded for me.”

James, a father of two, has lived in Winnipeg his whole life and said he’s done living in the city. He’s even launched a Facebook group called, ‘Winnipeg’s Brutal‘. On the page, its members speak about their frustrations with the city, including poor road conditions and a love/hate relationship with the Blue Bombers.

When he told his family about his moving fundraising efforts, he said “most of my family thinks it hilarious, but there are a couple members who think it’s just ridiculous.”

James picked Kelowna as a relocation destination as he loves the scenery, golf courses and the wineries.

“And of course, the weather is beautiful in the summer and remains much warmer throughout the year. The fact you can comfortably go outside all year is very appealing,” he said.

So far he’s raised $20 (which was given to him as a joke). He said he does not expect to reach his goal, but is hoping to make a few people laugh along the way.

“If Winnipeggers would open their hearts and wallets, and gave five dollars each, the goal would be exceeded,” he said. “If people do donate, they could say they were part of an incredible feel good story, and no one could ever take that away from them.”