Haligonians celebrate St. Patrick’s Day

Hundreds of Haligonians lined up outside their favourite Irish pubs Friday Morning to kick off the greenest holiday of the year.

Outside one of the most popular bars in the city, some St. Patrick’s Day lovers lined up under darkness.

Steven Darrigan and his friends were first in line at the Old Triangle Irish Alehouse. They arrived at 4:30 a.m. to wait for the pub to open at 7 a.m.

“It’s about being here with friends and family to celebrate the occasion. It’s tradition, it’s kind of like Christmas and Halloween rolled into one. The Maritimes is always really good for St. Paddy’s Day because there is a lot of Irish tradition here,” said Darrigan

Those keen enough to wake up early enough for that first pint of beer say it’s all about tradition.

“We try to get the same table every year. Last year, we were here for breakfast, lunch and dinner,” said patron Donnie Gallant.

“If you’re not out early, you won’t get in,” said Andrew Monroe.

“This is a tradition that we always enjoy coming to. Particularly getting up at six in the morning and waiting for your first beer,” said Irish Haligonian Mike Murphy

Pubs and bars are expected to be a sea of green for the holiday. The city has a large Irish population, according to the Canadian Encyclopedia’s website.

It’s expected to be one of the busiest days of the year for pubs and bars in the Halifax.