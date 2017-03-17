Comox Valley grade 11 student dies during Hornby Island field trip

Students at a Comox Valley school are mourning the mysterious death of one of their classmates.

Fifteen-year-old Sara Manitoski died in her sleep while on a class trip with Georges P. Vanier Secondary School to Hornby island.

Students found her unresponsive on Wednesday morning.

The group was on the first day of a two-day outdoor education trip, Comox Valley School District Director of Instruction Paul Berry said.

Berry said Manitoski had “a full, active and fabulous day” and went to bed with “no apparent concerns.”

Berry also described the teen as a “beautiful, vibrant, straight A student and excellent athlete.”

The community is shocked at the sudden passing of the Grade 11 student, who had no previous health concerns.

The district’s critical response team is providing support to students.