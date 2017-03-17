City hall bolsters London community grants program

London city hall is beefing up its community grants program, offering twice the funds available over last year.

A total of $312,000 will be available in 2018, more than double the $154,000 that was available through the London Community Grants Program for 2017.

Applications are now being accepted. The deadline is April 24 at 12 p.m.

The money will be awarded as either an innovation grant or a capital grant. The goal of the funding is to strengthen the community, build a sustainable city, and grow the local economy.

To receive an innovation grant, a project or organization must demonstrate they are in the early stage of an innovation that needs additional support to be effectively sustained, while a capital grant would go towards the purchase of land, buildings or equipment.

City staff will be holding a community meeting on March 21 from 4 to 5 p.m. at Carling Heights Optimist Community Centre, 656 Elizabeth St., to provide information about the 2018 Innovation and Capital Grant process.

The grant program is expected to climb to around $500,000 for 2019.