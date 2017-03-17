Crime
March 17, 2017 8:31 am
Updated: March 17, 2017 8:34 am

3 arrested in connection to stabbing at Winnipeg’s St. John’s High School, police say

By Online Producer  Global News

Two police cruisers sit outside St. John's High School after a serious assault according to Winnipeg police.

Randall Paull / Global News
WINNIPEG — Three men have been arrested after a student was stabbed at a Winnipeg high school Thursday afternoon.

Police confirm the men were arrested after an assault at St. John High School. The school was put into a hold and secure until 2:45 p.m.

The school division tells Global News it happened in the school’s parking lot.

The victim was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

It’s unknown at the time if the men arrested went to the school.

The school division said a clinical support team will be provided but because Friday is an inservice day it won’t be available to students until Monday.

Officers are still investigating.

St. John's High School
Winnipeg crime
winnipeg high school assault
winnipeg high school stabbing
Winnipeg police

