3 arrested in connection to stabbing at Winnipeg’s St. John’s High School, police say
WINNIPEG — Three men have been arrested after a student was stabbed at a Winnipeg high school Thursday afternoon.
Police confirm the men were arrested after an assault at St. John High School. The school was put into a hold and secure until 2:45 p.m.
The school division tells Global News it happened in the school’s parking lot.
The victim was rushed to hospital in critical condition.
It’s unknown at the time if the men arrested went to the school.
The school division said a clinical support team will be provided but because Friday is an inservice day it won’t be available to students until Monday.
Officers are still investigating.
