3 arrested in connection to stabbing at Winnipeg’s St. John’s High School, police say

WINNIPEG — Three men have been arrested after a student was stabbed at a Winnipeg high school Thursday afternoon.

Police confirm the men were arrested after an assault at St. John High School. The school was put into a hold and secure until 2:45 p.m.

The school division tells Global News it happened in the school’s parking lot.

READ MORE: Serious stabbing at Winnipeg’s St. John’s High School: Police

The victim was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

It’s unknown at the time if the men arrested went to the school.

The school division said a clinical support team will be provided but because Friday is an inservice day it won’t be available to students until Monday.

Officers are still investigating.