March 17, 2017 5:45 am

No injuries after fire destroys home in Markham

By Web Producer  Global News

Crews respond to a fire at 16 Hartwell Place in Markham on March 17, 2017.

Jason Scott/Global News
No injuries were reported following a fire at a home in Markham overnight.

Fire crews responded to the scene around midnight at a residence on Hartwell Place near Major Mackenzie Drive and Highway 404.

Police said the home was sold a few days ago and was empty at the time of the fire.

Images from the scene show extensive damage to the upper floor as well as the roof.

Authorities said the fire also caused some damage to a neighbouring home.

There is no immediate word on the cause of the blaze.

The office of the Ontario Fire Marshal has been notified.

