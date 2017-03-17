Canada
March 17, 2017 10:22 am
Updated: March 17, 2017 10:25 am

Body found in snow-covered car in Rosemont-La-Petite-Patrie

By Anchor/Reporter  Global News

Police examine a snow covered car on St-Michel Boulevard, March 16, 2017

Courtesy: TVA
A man in his 60s was found dead in his car in Montreal’s Rosemont-La-Petite-Patrie borough Thursday.

Montreal police said they were called to a snow-covered car on Saint-Michel Boulevard, near Holt Street, at 3:10 p.m.

Officers cleared off the car and broke a window to get to the man inside.

He was declared dead on the scene by Urgence-Santé.

Authorities said there is no reason to suspect foul play,  but it is not yet known if the man died as a result of the storm.

The coroner’s office is investigating.

