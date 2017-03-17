Body found in snow-covered car in Rosemont-La-Petite-Patrie
A man in his 60s was found dead in his car in Montreal’s Rosemont-La-Petite-Patrie borough Thursday.
Montreal police said they were called to a snow-covered car on Saint-Michel Boulevard, near Holt Street, at 3:10 p.m.
Officers cleared off the car and broke a window to get to the man inside.
He was declared dead on the scene by Urgence-Santé.
Authorities said there is no reason to suspect foul play, but it is not yet known if the man died as a result of the storm.
The coroner’s office is investigating.
