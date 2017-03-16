Busker busted and fined $500

Michael Elliot plays music for a living. He’s a full-time busker who moved to Kelowna a couple of years ago. One of his favourite spots to play is Bernard Avenue near PandosyStreet, where he was recently fined $500 for violating the city’s noise bylaw because he uses an amplifier.

Bylaw officers said Elliott was warned a day prior to being issued the fine and that refused to show his busking permit.

Kelowna city councillor Ryan Donn has come to Elliott’s defence. He said the fine would appear to be excessive.

“It was embarrassing. From the outside perspective, somebody getting a fine for $500 for playing some music isn’t really the brand I want for the City of Kelowna,” Donn said.

Meantime, the fine would appear to have had the desired effect, Elliot said he’s done busking on Bernard — at least for the time being.

“People have told me to continue but I think that’s ill-advised until this is sorted out,” Elliott said.