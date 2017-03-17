Alberta Pandas’ Casault wins U Sports volleyball MVP award

Meg Casault, a fifth-year left-side hitter from the Alberta Pandas, was named the U Sports player of the year in women’s volleyball on Thursday.

The phys-ed student from Edmonton recorded 327 kills in her final year with the Pandas, breaking the all-time Canada West record earlier this season with her 1,255th career kill. She ended her career with 1,321 kills.

Casault’s 327 kills and 3.94 kills per set were also the six-highest in the U Sports. She also recorded 193 digs and 28 aces this year en route to capturing the Mary Lyons Award.

“Meg is an extremely deserving recipient of the player of the year award,” said Alberta head coach Laurie Eisler.

“Since her first year with the team she has shown a remarkable improvement in every aspect of the game due to her humility and commitment to continuous improvement. She is not only a leader on the court but serves as one of our team captains, and is an inspiration to all of us who have had the pleasure and honour to work with her.”

Other award winners announced were McGill’s Claire Vercheval as rookie of the year and Dalhousie’s Rick Scott as coach of the year. McGill’s Myriam Robitaille took the student-athlete community service award.

Vercheval, a six-foot-two power hitter from Ste. Julie, Que., started in all 20 games and ranked fourth among league leaders in both points per set (3.33) and kills (2.84) per set.

In his ninth season as head coach of the Tigers, Scott led his team to a fifth consecutive Atlantic title with a 19-1 regular-season record.

Robitaille, a six-foot middle blocker from Terrebonne, Que., represented the team on the McGill Varsity Council, in addition to volunteering for the Defi Canderel, a corporate fundraiser for cancer research. She has also served with Head and Hands, an organization committed to the physical and mental health for youths.