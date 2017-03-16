Canada
Perth County OPP release suspect descriptions after vehicle stops next to young female

By News Announcer  AM980 London

Perth County OPP have released suspect descriptions after a young female says a vehicle stopped next to her while she was out walking.

It was around 4:30 Wednesday afternoon when the incident occurred on Whaley Avenue in Perth East Township.

The passenger spoke and had a strong accent that the girl couldn’t understand. She ran up a driveway and the vehicle then drove off.

Police did not specify what kind of vehicle it was but described it as a grey 4-door vehicle with a large dent in the passenger side rear door, noticeable rust around the wheel wells, and a metal hood ornament.

The driver is a dark-skinned male with short curly black hair wearing a green and yellow track suit with white stripes.

The passenger is said to be a dark-skinned male with short curly black hair and bushy dark eyebrows wearing blue jeans, sandals and white socks, with a tattoo on his right arm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

