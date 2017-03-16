Why was Highway 3 closed near Creston? 16 triggered avalanches

Routine avalanche control work on Highway 3 earlier this week went awry after more than a dozen triggered avalanches ended up pushing snow onto the highway.

According to the Ministry of Transportation, helicopters were used to set off 25 avalanches to make the area safer, but contractors got more than they bargained for, as 16 of those avalanches deposited debris onto the road.

The highway was closed during the avalanche control process so no drivers were in any danger.

The clean-up took more than 24 hours.

The highway was closed from 3 p.m. Tuesday and reopened shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday.