NDP criticizes move to cut SaskGaming responsible gambling unit to one person

SaskGaming has cut the size of its responsible gambling unit to one person from five in a move that concerns the Opposition NDP.

The Saskatchewan government says three people were laid off and the fourth was redeployed to other work.

Christine Tell, minister responsible for Saskatchewan Gaming Corporation, says there will still be one person who manages the responsible gaming strategy and she notes that all casino employees get mandatory responsible gambling training.

But New Democrat Warren McCall says the government’s answers don’t add up.

McCall says according to the Canadian Partnership for Responsible Gambling, Saskatchewan has more problem gamblers than any other province on a per capita basis.

McCall says the cuts come just ahead of what he says will be a bad budget in which the government is facing a $1.2 billion deficit.