20% tax on sugary drinks would save 13,000 lives, raise $34B: Canadian study

According to a new study out of the University of Waterloo, putting a 20% tax on sugar-sweetened beverages, such as pop, energy drinks and fruit juice, would save the lives of 13,000 Canadians, prevent hundreds of thousands of cases of obesity and serious illness, and would raise $34 billion in government revenue over the next 25 years.

Dr. Rob Nuttall, Assistant Director of Cancer Control Policy at Canadian Cancer Society, joined the Tasha Kheiriddin Show to discuss the study.

Would that extra 20 cents make you change your habits? Is this going to be effective? Is it a tax grab or will this actually make us healthier?