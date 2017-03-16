Halifax teen charged in connection with stabbing

Police have charged a 17-year-old male in connection with an early morning stabbing in Halifax.

Officers were called to an apartment on Randall Avenue shortly after 3:30 a.m. on Thursday. Police say a group of men were inside the apartment when another individual came in and a fight broke out.

A 20-year-old man was stabbed in the leg as a result of the altercation. He was taken to hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries and released.

The youth was arrested a short time later on Gebhardt Street and is now facing charges of assault with a weapon, aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Police say this was not a random incident and that the suspect and the victim are known to each other.

The teen is scheduled to appear in youth court on Thursday.