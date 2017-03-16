Cutrara Cheat Sheet – March 16th 2017
Big Fish stories
Five of the Leafs were on the fishing trip leading up to their 7-1 loss to the Panthers, but can you blame them?View link »
Justin Trudeau makes his Broadway debut and which Friend beat up our Prime minister? (Hint: not Monica)
Find out about all that and more on Trending Topix:View link »
New Drone Rules announced
Find out what you need to know before you take to the sky:View link »
Chreston’s Cuts
The best post from of the Ides of March
Deep AF thoughts with Jaden Smith
Look: Will Smith looks just like his TV uncle
How much would a Sugary-drink tax save the healthcare system?
Professor David Hammond from the University of Waterloo did the research and joined Kelly to go over the numbers:View link »
Rent control could coming to Ontario and the Via Rail gift card apparently is just a decoration
All that and more on Trending Topix:View link »
Bands are being turned away at the US border
Musical acts on their way to preform in the US are running into trouble at the border find out why:View link »
