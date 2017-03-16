Cutrara Cheat Sheet – March 16th 2017

Big Fish stories

Five of the Leafs were on the fishing trip leading up to their 7-1 loss to the Panthers, but can you blame them?

Justin Trudeau makes his Broadway debut and which Friend beat up our Prime minister? (Hint: not Monica)

Find out about all that and more on Trending Topix:

New Drone Rules announced

Find out what you need to know before you take to the sky:

Chreston’s Cuts

The best post from of the Ides of March

Deep AF thoughts with Jaden Smith

Look: Will Smith looks just like his TV uncle

Will smith bungee jumping looks just like uncle Phil pic.twitter.com/p0iuaR8NuY — lucky (@_1lucky) March 14, 2017

How much would a Sugary-drink tax save the healthcare system?

Professor David Hammond from the University of Waterloo did the research and joined Kelly to go over the numbers:

Rent control could coming to Ontario and the Via Rail gift card apparently is just a decoration

All that and more on Trending Topix:

Bands are being turned away at the US border

Musical acts on their way to preform in the US are running into trouble at the border find out why:

