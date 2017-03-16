Money
March 16, 2017
Updated: March 16, 2017 5:48 pm

Highlights from Alberta Budget 2017

By Staff The Canadian Press

The 2017 Alberta budget was tabled by the NDP March 16, 2017.

The Alberta government tabled a budget Thursday that banks on the province’s economy rebounding from recent hard times. Here are some of the highlights:

  • Revenue is forecast to hit $45 billion.
  • The deficit is pegged at $10.3 billion.
  • Tax revenue is forecast at $21.8 billion, up almost 6 per cent from year prior.

  • Bitumen royalties are estimated at $2.5 billion while conventional oil royalties are pegged at $476 million.
  • Operational spending is growing by 2.2 per cent.
  • There is $4.5 billion earmarked over the next four years for infrastructure, including $100 million in new money to help First Nations get access to clean water.
  • A new hospital in Edmonton at a cost of $400 million.
  • A new continuing care centre in Calgary at a cost of $131 million.
  • Red Deer is getting a new court house at a cost of $97 million.
  • There is $14.5 million in the budget to hire more Crown prosecutors and support staff.
  • Education funding hits $8.2 billion with money for 10 new schools and 16 more replacements and modernizations
  • There is $566 million over the next three years for a variety of programs to help lower energy bills, such as low-energy light bulbs.

