Man pleads guilty in wild West Kelowna police chase

One of the two men charged in connection with a high-speed police chase through West Kelowna in January has pleaded guilty.

Ryan Patrick Regan, 33, was driving the car that blew past an RCMP blockade and hit a police cruiser. The crash was caught on dash cam by a nearby driver.

Shortly afterwards the car was stopped on the Bennett Bridge, where Regan and another man, Michael Anthony Dennison, were arrested.

The police pursuit actually started in Penticton earlier that day. RCMP tried to pull over the vehicle because it was considered suspicious, but the driver sped away. Penticton RCMP then alerted officers in the surrounding area, who set up the blockade in West Kelowna.

Regan pleaded guilty to three of seven offences he’s charged with including dangerous driving, flight from police and assault with a weapon in Kelowna court Thursday.

The last charge stems from Regan smashing his vehicle into a police car on the bridge in an attempt to escape arrest.

Dennison is scheduled to appear in court next week.

-With files from Blaine Gaffney