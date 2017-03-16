Calgary homeowner’s surveillance video shows apparent car prowler in Tuscany
Homeowners in a northwest Calgary neighbourhood are comparing notes after an apparent car prowler was caught on video casing their community overnight Monday.
Jason Behr said he moved onto Tuscany Reserve Rise N.W. six months ago and installed a security camera outside his garage.
Tuesday morning, he checked the Tuscany Community Awareness Facebook page, as he does every day.
He noticed a neighbour had posted video of a car prowler and someone else reported the theft of tools from a truck on the street.
He checked his security camera video and saw the same man had checked Behr’s truck parked in his driveway early in the morning, along with other vehicles across the street.
“When we see something or notice something, we tell everyone else in the community on social media,” Behr said.
He said he plans to report it to police, though he didn’t have anything stolen.
Calgary police said Thursday statistics for Behr’s community show there have been 14 reports of thefts from vehicles, four thefts of vehicles, 13 residential break-ins and one commercial break-in in January and February 2017.
Behr recommends people in other neighbourhoods establish community awareness websites and talk to neighbours regularly.
“Protect yourself and leave your lights on at night. I firmly believe in these cameras. For the money, in the long run, it’s worth it. Community awareness is the key.”
