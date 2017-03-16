Vernon school district receives grant funding for new equipment

Vernon’s School District 22 has tapped into some provincial grant funding to purchase more equipment for trades programs.

“It’s (programming) we continue to advance,” SD 22 secretary treasurer Sterling Olson said.

The district is being given $180,610 over the next three years to buy heavy machinery, trades and media arts equipment.

SD 22 works closely with the government to give youth training options when it comes to trades.

“We work with the ITA (Industry Trade Authority) career programs to create opportunities for our students,” Olson said. “This additional equipment will be great.”

The one-time grant is part of the BC government’s $15-million commitment of funding for youth trades training equipment. In total 59 school districts across