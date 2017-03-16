Lethbridge police charge 3 people in drug bust at west side home

Lethbridge police have charged three people after nearly half a million dollars’ worth of drugs and proceeds of crime were seized from a west side home.

Officers searched the home, located on Lafayette Boulevard, on March 9 following a six-month-long investigation.

During their search, the Lethbridge Police Service said they seized 29 lbs. (13.2 kg) of marijuana, four lbs. (1.8 kg) of marijuana resin, four lbs. (1.8 kg) of marijuana candy, 400 bottles of liquid THC, 136 tabs of LSD and more than $121,000 in cash.

A GMC Sierra was also seized.

Police said the cash and drugs seized totaled approximately $475,000.

Three people inside the home and were taken into custody.

Police charged Tyler Dean Petryshyn, 35, of Lethbridge, with four counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of possession of the proceeds of crime over $5,000.

Jolene Raygen Burge, 31, of Lethbridge, is charged with four counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of possession of the proceeds of crime over $5,000.

Jeffrey Michael George Seniec, 30, of Lethbridge, is charged with four counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and one count of possession of the proceeds of crime over $5,000.